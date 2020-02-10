7 Industrial Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock increased by 5.7% to $3.13 during Monday's pre-market session.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock rose 3.5% to $0.16. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock surged 2.1% to $9.53. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock moved upwards by 2.0% to $10.97.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock rose 2.0% to $1.76. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 1.6% to $4.32. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) shares rose 1.6% to $158.22. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 10, the current rating is at Buy.
Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
