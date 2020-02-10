6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares increased by 7.5% to $803.90 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 05, the current rating is at Hold.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) stock rose 6.5% to $25.11. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on February 04, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $23.00.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $8.73. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
- General Motors, Inc. (NYSE: GM) shares surged 1.3% to $34.07. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $41.00.
- Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) stock rose 1.0% to $34.61. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares decreased by 5.8% to $3.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
