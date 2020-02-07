Market Overview

4 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) stock increased by 4.3% to $93.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $103.00.
  • FGL Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: FG) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $12.35. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.

 

Losers

  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) stock decreased by 2.4% to $12.79 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Fidelity National Finl, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) stock decreased by 1.1% to $48.50.

