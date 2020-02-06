5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares rose 8.6% to $9.90 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock increased by 2.4% to $4.34.
- ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $11.58.
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock rose 1.5% to $9.12. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
Losers
- TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) shares decreased by 4.2% to $22.60 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, on January 31, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $25.00.
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.