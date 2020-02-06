4 Industrial Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 1.7% to $4.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock surged 1.3% to $0.16. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock rose 0.5% to $12.91. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 3.5% to $4.48 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.