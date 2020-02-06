Market Overview

4 Industrial Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 1.7% to $4.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock surged 1.3% to $0.16. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock rose 0.5% to $12.91. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.

 

Losers

  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 3.5% to $4.48 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Industrial Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

