4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) stock rose 46.8% to $1.13 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Estee Lauder Cos, Inc. (NYSE: EL) stock increased by 3.8% to $209.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $225.00.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $111.90. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
Losers
- Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stock fell 0.6% to $116.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Odeon Capital, on January 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $105.00.
