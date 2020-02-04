7 Industrial Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) stock moved upwards by 109.4% to $2.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Allegheny Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ATI) shares moved upwards by 7.0% to $18.27. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 16, the current rating is at Hold.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares increased by 4.8% to $4.59.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock rose 4.6% to $19.45. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) stock increased by 4.0% to $9.84. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares increased by 3.0% to $10.80.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock declined 4.5% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
