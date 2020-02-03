10 Industrial Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares increased by 1.4% to $10.01 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock rose 1.2% to $17.36. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
Losers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares declined 7.0% to $0.14 during Monday's pre-market session.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock decreased by 6.3% to $0.15.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 3.8% to $1.53. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
- AECOM, Inc. (NYSE: ACM) stock decreased by 2.1% to $47.20. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
- Northrop Grumman, Inc. (NYSE: NOC) stock declined 2.0% to $367.00. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 03, is at Sell, with a price target of $337.00.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares declined 1.6% to $4.41.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock declined 1.4% to $3.81. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock decreased by 1.0% to $26.57. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.
