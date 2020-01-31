Market Overview

4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Colgate-Palmolive, Inc. (NYSE: CL) stock surged 4.0% to $72.27 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stock surged 1.0% to $48.42. According to the most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 31, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock rose 0.6% to $118.00. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.

 

Losers

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock declined 0.9% to $75.47 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.

