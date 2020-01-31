Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2020 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares rose 0.5% to $9.86 during Friday's pre-market session.

 

Losers

  • Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) shares plummeted 8.5% to $15.89 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, the current rating is at Buy.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 2.0% to $36.30.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock decreased by 1.6% to $16.20. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares plummeted 1.3% to $49.23.

