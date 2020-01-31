8 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares increased by 4.9% to $70.25 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- IBM, Inc. (NYSE: IBM) shares increased by 4.0% to $142.26. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $164.00.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares surged 1.8% to $13.68.
Losers
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock declined 3.3% to $28.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) shares plummeted 2.1% to $288.16. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock plummeted 2.0% to $7.83.
- Intel, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTC) stock plummeted 1.2% to $65.66. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $67.00.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock fell 1.0% to $3.91. According to the most recent rating by New Street Research, on January 07, the current rating is at Buy.
