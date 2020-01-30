Market Overview

10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Gainers

  • Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) shares surged 3.4% to $9.06 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $5.80. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $3.00.

 

Losers

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares declined 3.4% to $112.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $124.00.
  • Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares fell 1.9% to $3.08. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Unum, Inc. (NYSE: UNM) shares plummeted 1.8% to $27.04. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $29.00.
  • Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) stock decreased by 1.3% to $32.58. According to the most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Prudential, Inc. (NYSE: PUK) shares declined 1.3% to $35.78.
  • Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) stock decreased by 1.2% to $12.87. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) stock declined 1.0% to $132.90. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $147.00.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

