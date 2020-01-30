Market Overview

7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 7:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) stock surged 2.8% to $59.32 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) stock increased by 2.1% to $57.66.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 1.2% to $116.24. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
  • Coca-Cola, Inc. (NYSE: KO) shares surged 1.1% to $57.67. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $61.00.
  • British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) stock rose 0.3% to $43.97.

 

Losers

  • Grocery Outlet Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: GO) stock fell 1.9% to $33.10 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
  • Diageo, Inc. (NYSE: DEO) stock plummeted 1.3% to $158.84. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, the current rating is at Underweight.

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

