7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) stock surged 2.8% to $59.32 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) stock increased by 2.1% to $57.66.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 1.2% to $116.24. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $134.00.
- Coca-Cola, Inc. (NYSE: KO) shares surged 1.1% to $57.67. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $61.00.
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) stock rose 0.3% to $43.97.
Losers
- Grocery Outlet Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: GO) stock fell 1.9% to $33.10 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- Diageo, Inc. (NYSE: DEO) stock plummeted 1.3% to $158.84. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 28, the current rating is at Underweight.
