14 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) stock surged 7.3% to $120.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $135.00.
- Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) stock rose 6.5% to $18.05. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.00.
- Lam Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $317.51. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $363.00.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares moved upwards by 5.6% to $330.50. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 30, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $383.00.
- Microsoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock surged 3.9% to $174.60. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 30, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares surged 2.9% to $61.57. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 10, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock plummeted 5.0% to $0.94 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) stock plummeted 3.5% to $55.18. According to the most recent rating by China Renaissance, on December 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares decreased by 3.5% to $3.61. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares declined 2.5% to $53.94. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $73.00.
- Gilat Satellite Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILT) stock plummeted 2.3% to $9.28.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares declined 2.2% to $240.19. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $300.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares declined 2.1% to $46.50. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 29, is at Outperform, with a price target of $57.00.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock declined 2.0% to $7.96.
