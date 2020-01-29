7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Partner Communications Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTNR) stock increased by 9.2% to $4.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Cellcom Israel, Inc. (NYSE: CEL) shares increased by 6.5% to $3.78.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock increased by 1.4% to $220.91. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 29, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $270.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock rose 1.3% to $30.96. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
- Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock increased by 1.2% to $22.68. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 1.1% to $22.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
Losers
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares plummeted 0.7% to $5.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.