7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2020 7:56am   Comments
Gainers

  • Partner Communications Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTNR) stock increased by 9.2% to $4.64 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Cellcom Israel, Inc. (NYSE: CEL) shares increased by 6.5% to $3.78.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock increased by 1.4% to $220.91. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 29, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $270.00.
  • Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock rose 1.3% to $30.96. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Bilibili, Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) stock increased by 1.2% to $22.68. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 1.1% to $22.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.

 

Losers

  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares plummeted 0.7% to $5.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

