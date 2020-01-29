7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) stock moved upwards by 11.1% to $22.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on January 23, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock increased by 1.5% to $40.20. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock rose 1.2% to $574.00. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 29, is at Underperform, with a price target of $350.00.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock surged 1.1% to $39.33. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
Losers
- eBay, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares plummeted 4.8% to $34.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $41.00.
- Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE: F) shares plummeted 1.0% to $8.88. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock fell 1.0% to $32.63. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
