7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Discover Financial, Inc. (NYSE: DFS) stock rose 1.8% to $75.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $95.00.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares increased by 1.4% to $116.86. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $135.00.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock increased by 1.2% to $8.64.
- Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE: WFC) stock surged 1.1% to $47.62. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $50.00.
- Bank Bradesco, Inc. (NYSE: BBD) stock rose 1.1% to $8.00.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares increased by 1.0% to $15.15.
Losers
- Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PT) stock decreased by 0.9% to $2.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
