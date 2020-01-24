5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock rose 3.0% to $5.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: JMIA) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $8.54. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $577.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $410.00.
Losers
