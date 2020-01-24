Market Overview

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock rose 3.0% to $5.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: JMIA) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $8.54. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $577.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $410.00.

 

Losers

  • Trans World Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWMC) stock plummeted 6.0% to $6.56 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) stock plummeted 2.2% to $33.50. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on November 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

