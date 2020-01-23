9 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $28.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on January 23, the current rating is at Sell.
Losers
- Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) shares plummeted 4.2% to $3.06 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares declined 2.4% to $10.85. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares plummeted 2.3% to $59.09. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 22, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares plummeted 2.3% to $20.15.
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock plummeted 1.9% to $47.10.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares declined 1.7% to $3.52.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock plummeted 1.6% to $6.25.
- BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) shares plummeted 1.4% to $55.54.
