Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2020 7:53am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) shares moved upwards by 0.5% to $28.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Loop Capital, on January 23, the current rating is at Sell.

 

Losers

  • Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) shares plummeted 4.2% to $3.06 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares declined 2.4% to $10.85. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares plummeted 2.3% to $59.09. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 22, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares plummeted 2.3% to $20.15.
  • BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock plummeted 1.9% to $47.10.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares declined 1.7% to $3.52.
  • Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock plummeted 1.6% to $6.25.
  • BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) shares plummeted 1.4% to $55.54.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AU + BBL)

5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
6 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
17 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga