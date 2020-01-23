7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) shares increased by 37.2% to $0.81 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- M&T Bank, Inc. (NYSE: MTB) shares increased by 2.0% to $165.00. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $184.00.
- Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock increased by 1.8% to $3.08.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares moved upwards by 1.7% to $117.50. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $130.00.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $8.54.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock increased by 1.0% to $4.00.
Losers
- Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) shares declined 2.1% to $138.40 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on January 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $140.00.
