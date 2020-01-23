7 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares moved upwards by 0.1% to $44.68 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Losers
- TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE: TAL) stock plummeted 3.6% to $47.63 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares plummeted 2.6% to $34.35. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.
- New Oriental Education, Inc. (NYSE: EDU) stock declined 2.5% to $129.80. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $155.00.
- Procter & Gamble, Inc. (NYSE: PG) stock fell 2.1% to $123.61.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock fell 1.7% to $120.36. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.00.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock declined 1.2% to $88.77. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $95.00.
