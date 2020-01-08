Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Jan. 8, 2020: GDX, BA, CVS, LK, PIXY

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 8:50am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday

  • VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - This ETF, which tracks the price action of gold mining-related assets, saw extreme volatility over Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning's sessions following retaliation by Iranian forces on 2 US bases in Iraq. Spot gold spiked to a high of $1,613.30/oz Tuesday evening but sold off sharply Wednesday. In Wednesday's pre-market session, gold last traded at $1,574.20/oz.
  • Boeing (BA) - Shares were down 1% following news Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed near Tehran. The Boeing-manufactured plane, a 737-800, is considered the predecessor to the highly-controversial 737 MAX plane.
  • CVS Health (CVS) - The stock was down about 1.5% in sympathy following worse-than-expected Q1 results out of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Walgreens shares were down nearly 6% following the quarterly report. The other peer in the drug store space, Rite Aid (RAD)​, was down 0.2% ahead of the open.
  • Luckin Coffee (LK) - The company announced a 12 million ADS offering Tuesday evening. Shares traded down about 3.5% Wednesday morning.
  • ShiftPixy (PIXY) - Shares were up more than 200% following news the company completed a recapitalization and said it closed a contract assignment worth $20 million. Probably one of the most important things for traders considering action in this stock Wednesday: ShiftPixy is a known low-float play, with just ~300K shares in its float. Low-float plays should be considered one of the most volatility ideas in a given day.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (BA + CVS)

10 Industrial Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of ADP Report
NASA, Boeing To Investigate December Spacecraft Software Glitch
Boeing 737 Crashes In Iran, More Than 170 Dead
Boeing Reverses, Says MAX Pilots Should Get Trained In Simulators
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga