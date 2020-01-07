Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Jan. 7, 2020: TSLA, SQ, LEN, APOP, PIR
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday
- Tesla (TSLA) - Tesla's Elon Musk hosted an event in Shanghai Monday evening. While the exec announced Tesla will manufacture its electric Model Y SUV in China, the focus of headlines Tuesday will likely be the silly dance Musk performed during the event. Shares were up about 1.3% to around the $457 level.
- Square (SQ) - Shares were up nearly 3% Tuesday morning following a Bank Of America upgrade to Buy. Analyst Jason Kupferberg raised his price target on the stock from $70 to $75.
- Lennar (LEN) - Will report quarterly results before the market opens Wednesday. Analysts expect quarterly earnings of $1.90/share on sales of $6.58 billion.
- Cellect Biotech (APOP) - The stock was up nearly 170% in pre-market action following news the company received "intention to grant" patents from the European and Israeli patent offices.
- Pier 1 Imports (PIR) - The company announced concerning Q3 results and a cost-reduction initiative which, among other things, will cut its store count by about 450 locations. Shares were down about 13% on the news.
Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook