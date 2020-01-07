Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Jan. 7, 2020: TSLA, SQ, LEN, APOP, PIR

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 8:57am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday

  • Tesla (TSLA) - Tesla's Elon Musk hosted an event in Shanghai Monday evening. While the exec announced Tesla will manufacture its electric Model Y SUV in China, the focus of headlines Tuesday will likely be the silly dance Musk performed during the event. Shares were up about 1.3% to around the $457 level.
  • Square (SQ) - Shares were up nearly 3% Tuesday morning following a Bank Of America upgrade to Buy. Analyst Jason Kupferberg raised his price target on the stock from $70 to $75.
  • Lennar (LEN) - Will report quarterly results before the market opens Wednesday. Analysts expect quarterly earnings of $1.90/share on sales of $6.58 billion.
  • Cellect Biotech (APOP) - The stock was up nearly 170% in pre-market action following news the company received "intention to grant" patents from the European and Israeli patent offices. 
  • Pier 1 Imports (PIR) - The company announced concerning Q3 results and a cost-reduction initiative which, among other things, will cut its store count by about 450 locations. Shares were down about 13% on the news.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (LEN + APOP)

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Perspective Time: Geopolitics Hits Markets, But Losses Not Too Steep Yet And Volatility Tame
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2019
RBC Bullish On Installed Building Products, Downgrades 3 Other Homebuilders
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2019
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 6, 2019: TSLA, ONTX, XHB, BIG, SFIX
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga