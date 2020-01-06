Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Jan. 6, 2020: AAPL, NIO, BILL, LIFE, NOK

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 9:01am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Monday

  • Apple (AAPL) - An analyst at Needham downgraded shares of Apple from Strong Buy to Buy. The analyst raised the firm's price target on the stock from $280 to $350. Also on the sell-side front, an analyst at Susquehanna gave an estimate Apple could ship 60 million 5G phones during 2020.
  • NIO, Inc. (NIO) - Shares traded higher Monday morning following news from the company it delivered 3,170 vehicles during December. The stock was up 10% in pre-market activity.
  • Bill.com (BILL) - The sell-side quiet period for this recent IPO expired Monday. Analysts were mixed on the new issue. Goldman and Jefferies set the equivalent of Neutral ratings, while analysts at KeyBanc, Needham and Bank Of America set the equivalent of Buy ratings. 
  • aTyr Pharma (LIFE) - Monday morning's biggest winner, shares traded higher by more than 60% amid news of a license deal with Kyorin Pharma. 
  • Nokia (NOK) - Raymond James upgraded the stock to Strong Buy. Despite the news, shares traded slightly lower ahead of the opening bell.

