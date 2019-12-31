Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Dec. 31, 2019: AMZN, WBAI, NVCN, NIO, NVDA

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2019 8:39am
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday

  • Amazon (AMZN) - An analyst at Baird issued the firm's top internet picks for 2020 Tuesday morning. Amazon was named the firm's top large-cap stock for next year; Zynga (ZNGA) was named the firm's top small-cap stock.
  • 500.com (WBAI) - The company announced the formation of a special committee to investigate alleged illegal money transfers by related consultants. Also, the company's Chair resigned and the CEO will be taking a temporary leave. 
  • Neovasc (NVCN) - The stock was up more than 70% following news the company submitted for pre-market approval of its Neovasc Reducer.
  • NIO, Inc. (NIO) - Shares continued higher Tuesday morning following a 54% rally on Monday amid a Q3 beat. The company guided Q4 deliveries to be over 8,000 units. The stock was up another 12% ahead of the open Tuesday.
  • NVIDIA (NVDA) - An analyst at Benchmark raised the firm's price target on NVIDIA from $240 to $275. With NVIDIA shares around $232 Tuesday morning, the new price target represents potential price appreciation of just 3%.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

