Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Dec. 24, 2019: TSLA, WCC, ACST, YMAB, ITCI
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday
- Tesla (TSLA) - Shares moved over the controversial "funding secured" $420 level which Elon Musk famously tweeted about in the summer of 2018. The intraday high for most of Monday's session was -- maybe not-so-coincidentally -- $420.42. The stock touched a pre-market high of $424.80 Tuesday morning.
- WESCO (WCC) - The company confirmed an offer to purchase Anixter (AXE) at $90/share. The Tuesday-morning release followed a Monday evening amended, restated offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at $86/share plus a $2.50/share contingent value right.
- Acasti Pharma (ACST) - After the stock was halted down 24% midday Monday, the company issued an after-hours press release that disclosed results for a Phase 3 trial of its CaPre would be postponed from December 2019 to January 2020. Shares remained halted ahead of the open.
- Y-mAbs (YMAB) - JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and $39 price target.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) - Shares continued higher Tuesday morning following a 193% rally on Monday. On Monday, the company announced the FDA approved its CAPLYTA Schizophrenia treatment. Shares were up 9% in Tuesday's pre-market session.
