Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 20, 2019: AAPL, BA, IAC, MITO, AKS

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • Apple (AAPL) - Shares were modestly higher Friday morning following several items: 1. Piper Jaffray analyst Mike Olson raised his price target on Apple from $290 to $305, 2. the company is in talks related to the James Bond franchise, 3. a Bloomberg report suggested the company is exploring satellites as a way to beam data to devices.
  • Boeing (BA) - The stock was relatively quiet amid a couple separate news items: 1. the company's rocket model, the "Starliner" had an issue after launch into space Friday morning, 2. Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) said they will suspend production of the Boeing 737 MAX. 
  • IAC (IAC) - The company reported it will purchase Care.com (CRCM) for $15/share in cash. While IAC shares were unchanged pre market, shares of Care.com were up 13%.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) - Shares were down 59% following news the company's Phase 3 trial for elamipretide did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • AK Steel (AKS) - The stock was down more than 2% ahead of the open following concerning guidance and a dividend cut out of US Steel (X). US Steel shares were down nearly 8% in pre-market action.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

