Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Dec. 18, 2019: UPS, MU, EPZM, SLDB, XXII

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday
- UPS (UPS) - Shares were down about 2% in sympathy with FedEx (FDX) following worse-than-expected quarterly results and FY20 guidance out of FedEx. According to the Benzinga Pro Calendar, FedEx reported earnings which were about 11% below the analyst consensus estimate and sales which missed the estimate by about 2%.
- Micron (MU) - Will report Q1 results after the close Wednesday. Since the company's last quarterly report, Micron shares have underperformed the broader stock market, up about 5% vs a 6% rally in the S&P 500.
- Epizyme (EPZM) - The stock was halted early Wednesday morning ahead of an FDA Advisory Committee panel meeting to review the company's cancer candidate, tazmetostat. While the AdCom panel was scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. EST, results from these panels usually aren't made public until later in the trading session, usually after 2 p.m. EST. Expect shares to remain halted for the majority of Wednesday's session.
- Solid Biosciences (SLDB) - Likely to be Wednesday morning's biggest winner, the company reported results from its Phase 1/2 study of SGT-001 that showed the candidate has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit for patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Shares were up more than 25%.
- 22nd Century (XXII) - Shares continued higher another 7% Wednesday morning following a close 28% higher on Tuesday. The company confirmed the FDA will now permit the sale of 2 new reduced-nicotine cigarettes through premarket tobacco product application pathway.
