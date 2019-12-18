Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Dec. 18, 2019: UPS, MU, EPZM, SLDB, XXII

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday

  • UPS (UPS) - Shares were down about 2% in sympathy with FedEx (FDX) following worse-than-expected quarterly results and FY20 guidance out of FedEx. According to the Benzinga Pro Calendar, FedEx reported earnings which were about 11% below the analyst consensus estimate and sales which missed the estimate by about 2%.
  • Micron (MU) - Will report Q1 results after the close Wednesday. Since the company's last quarterly report, Micron shares have underperformed the broader stock market, up about 5% vs a 6% rally in the S&P 500.
  • Epizyme (EPZM) - The stock was halted early Wednesday morning ahead of an FDA Advisory Committee panel meeting to review the company's cancer candidate, tazmetostat. While the AdCom panel was scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. EST, results from these panels usually aren't made public until later in the trading session, usually after 2 p.m. EST. Expect shares to remain halted for the majority of Wednesday's session.
  • Solid Biosciences (SLDB) - Likely to be Wednesday morning's biggest winner, the company reported results from its Phase 1/2 study of SGT-001 that showed the candidate has the potential to provide therapeutic benefit for patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Shares were up more than 25%.
  • 22nd Century (XXII) - Shares continued higher another 7% Wednesday morning following a close 28% higher on Tuesday. The company confirmed the FDA will now permit the sale of 2 new reduced-nicotine cigarettes through premarket tobacco product application pathway.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (FDX + EPZM)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; General Mills Earnings Top Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Adcom Verdict For Merck, Homology Medicine Slips On Mixed Gene Therapy Efficacy Data
9 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session