Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Dec. 6, 2019: TSLA, ONTX, XHB, BIG, SFIX

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday
- Tesla (TSLA) - Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas raised his bull-case price target on the stock from $440 to $500. The analyst maintains an Equal-Weight rating and $250 12-month base-case price target. Ahead of the opening bell, shares were up nearly 2% to around $337; the bull-case target represented potential upside of 48% from where the stock last traded.
- Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) - Shares of this penny stock were up nearly 30% following news of a collaboration with Inceptua Medicines Access for intravenous rigosertib. The stock saw resistance at the $0.40 level in pre-market action.
- SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - This ETF, which captures price action across multiple homebuilding stocks, may be in focus Friday following Goldman Sachs initiations of multiple homebuilders. The firm set new Buy ratings on Lennar (LEN) and Pulte (PHM) and Sell ratings on DR Horton (DHI) and Meritage (MTH).
- Big Lots (BIG) - The stock was up 16% following better-than-expected Q3 results and FY19 guidance.
- Stitch Fix (SFIX) - The company will report Q1 earnings on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 after the market closes. Shares have rallied about 20% since the company reported its Q4 results in October.
