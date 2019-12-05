Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019: KR, YETI, BNGO, GOOS, ULTA

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 8:54am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Thursday

  • Kroger (KR) - Shares traded slightly lower following Q3 earnings of $0.47/share on sales of $27.974 billion. Analysts expected EPS of $0.48 on sales of $28.15 billion. The company gave guidance which was relatively inline.
  • YETI (YETI) - Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy and set a new $37 price target. Shares were up more than 4% premarket to around the $33 level. Goldman's new price target represented potential upside of 11%.
  • Bionano Genomics (BNGO) - One of the biggest winners from Thursday's pre-market session, shares were up more than 30% to over the $1 level. The company issued a press release which highlighted the publishing of study results in a special edition of "Blood" journal ahead of the start of the American Society Of Hematology meeting starting Dec. 7-10, 2019. The company also announced the launch of a DNA isolation kit for bone marrow aspirates. Reminder this has been a recent low-float play; 7.1 million shares are in the company's float.
  • Canada Goose (GOOS) - The stock rallied more than 2% during the last hour of trade Wednesday. No news was released by the company Wednesday afternoon and, as of Thursday morning, Benzinga had not heard of confirmed news on the name. Shares continued higher Thursday morning, up another 1% to near the $39.50 level.
  • Ulta (ULTA) - Will report Q3 earnings after the close Thursday.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
