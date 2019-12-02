Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Dec. 2, 2019: EVFM, AQMS, ROKU, TDOC, COUP
- Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) - Announced its AMPREVENCE study met the primary and secondary endpoints of “reducing the risk of chlamydia and gonorrhea infection, respectively, and demonstrated that Amphora was generally safe and well-tolerated.” Shares spiked roughly 36% in pre-market trading.
- Aqua Metals (AQMS) - The company reported it suffered significant fire damage in the AquaRefining area of the plant. Shares traded roughly 36% lower during pre-market hours.
- ROKU (ROKU) - Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $110 price target. Shares traded roughly 6.4% lower during the pre-market session.
- Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Suntrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced an $80 price target. Following the downgrade, shares traded roughly 2.7% lower in the pre-market.
- Coupa Software (COUP) - Shares traded higher in the pre-market session ahead of its scheduled third-quarter earnings report after the close Monday. The company is expected to earn 6 cents per share on sales of $96.19 million.
