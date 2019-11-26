Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 26, 2019: BBY, CCXI, PANW, DLTR, DE
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday
- Best Buy (BBY) - Reported strong Q3 results, Q4 guidance and raised FY20 guidance. Shares were up 4% following the report.
- ChemoCentryx (CCXI) - Tuesday morning's big winner, shares rallied more than 300% following top-line data from a Phase 3 ADVOCATE trial of its Avacopan which met both primary endpoints.
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - The stock was down 8% following a Q1 beat but concerning Q2 and FY20 guidance. Other security stocks like FireEye (FEYE) and Fortinet (FTNT) traded lower in sympathy with Palo Alto.
- Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Reported mixed Q3 results and gave raised FY19 sales guidance which was below the analyst consensus estimate. While shares had fallen 8.7% following the report, downside accelerated as the stock price gave up the $105 level. Shares were down below the $100 level ahead of the open.
- Deere (DE) - Will report Q4 earnings Wednesday morning before the market opens. Analysts expect EPS of $2.14 on sales of $8.44 billion. Deere shares are up about 15% since the company's last quarterly report.
