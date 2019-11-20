Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Nov. 20, 2019: TSLA, PDD, CRM, TGT, CGC

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 8:52am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Wednesday

  • Tesla (TSLA) - Shares continued Tuesday's rally in Wednesday's pre-market session. Following a nearly 3% rally on Tuesday, the stock was up another 1 percent to over the $362 level. The price action preceded an unveiling event the company will be hosting on Thursday. While much attention is being focused on the Tesla pickup which will be announced, a Credit Suisse analyst pointed out units for the pickup will only be a fraction of Model 3 and Y sales by 2025. The analyst estimated about 50,000 pickup units over the next 5 years and combined units of the 3 and Y over 700,000.
  • Pinduoduo (PDD) - The stock was down nearly 25% following a large Q3 bottom-line miss.
  • Salesforce.com (CRM) - Issued mixed guidance. Said expects FY20 sales between $16.99 billion and $17 billion vs the analyst consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. The company also guided for FY21: said sees sales between $20.8 billion and $20.9 billion vs an estimate of $20.93 billion.
  • Target (TGT) - Shares were up more than 10% following a Q3 beat and raised FY19 guidance. The company's Q4 guidance was inline. 
  • Canopy Growth (CGC) - Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy and said "the worst is over" for the company's operations. Shares were up more than 6%.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

