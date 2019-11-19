Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 19, 2019: LOW, I, XRT, SAEX, ROKU
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Tuesday
- Lowe's (LOW) - Shares were down 2% in sympathy with Home Depot (HD) following mixed Q3 results and guidance from Home Depot. Home Depot shares were down 4% ahead of the open. Lowe's will report its Q3 results on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 before the market open.
- Intelsat (I) - The stock closed 40% lower on Monday and continued lower by 12% Tuesday morning. FCC Chair Ajit Pai tweeted on Monday the Commission will offer public auctions for 280 megahertz of C-band airwaves, the part of the spectrum Intelsat's business is highly dependent on.
- SPRD S&P Retail ETF (XRT) - The most frequently-traded retail ETF, the XRT was indicated down in pre-market trade following concerning results from Home Depot and Kohl's (KSS). TJX (TJX) also reported results, but investors reacted favorably to that report. As more retail earnings will be coming out over the couple weeks, keep this ETF in mind.
- SAExploration (SAEX) - Likely to be Tuesday's big pre-market winner, up 160%, the company reported on several new projects in Alaska, Canada and the Middle East totaling $130 million.
- Roku (ROKU) - The stock had traded up more than 30% since it's Nov. 6 earnings report. Late Monday evening, 2 Roku execs (including the CFO) disclosed the conversion of options related to 10b5-1 trading plans and the open-market sale of about 100,000 shares. Shares were down more than 2% ahead of the open.
