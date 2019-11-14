Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019: NVDA, SINA, DDS, TROV, AMRN

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Thursday

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) - Will report Q3 earnings after the close Thursday. Analysts expect earnings of $1.58 per share on sales of $2.92 billion. The company has historically published quarterly results around 4:20 p.m ET.
  • SINA (SINA) - Shares were down nearly 10% premarket despite better-than-expected Q3 results. The company said quarterly advertising sales were down on a year-over-year basis.
  • Dillard's (DDS) - Reported Q3 EPS of $0.22 on sales of $1.424 billion. The stock was up nearly 8% ahead of the opening bell.
  • Trovagene (TROV) - The stock was up about 20% following news a Phase 2 trial of its metastatic prostate cancer treatment showed 72% of patients had decreases in prostate specific antigen levels and 60% completed 3-month treatment.
  • Amarin (AMRN) - Shares were halted premarket ahead of an FDA Advisory Committee panel for its Vascepa. While the panel was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. EST, results from these panels have historically been heard during the afternoon. Shares will likely remain halted until the company issues a press release confirming the results of the FDA panel vote. 

