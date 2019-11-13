Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Nov. 13, 2019: CSCO, NVTR, TWOU, APDN, GOOS
- Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Will report Q1 results after the close Wednesday. Analysts expect earnings of $0.81 per share on sales of just over $13 billion. The company has historically reported earnings around 4:05 p.m. ET.
- Nuvectra (NVTR) - Shares plunged well into penny-stock territory following news the company will voluntarily file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The stock was down 77% to around $0.32 in pre-market trade.
- 2U (TWOU) - Posted strong Q3 results and gave FY19 sales guidance which was above the analyst consensus estimate. Shares were up 13% ahead of the open.
- Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) - The stock was Tuesday's big winner, up 332% after the company issued a press release which highlighted the successful DNA tagging of leather at one of the world's largest tanneries. A source familiar with the matter Tuesday afternoon told Benzinga the company was expected to price an offering Wednesday. Shares were down 40% Wednesday morning. Reminder that this issue can be considered a "low-float play," having just 872,000 shares in its float.
- Canada Goose (GOOS) - Reported Q2 results. Shares were up 7% ahead of Wednesday morning's opening bell.
