Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Nov. 8, 2019: DIS, STMP, ANAB, GDOT, MCD

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019 8:53am   Comments
  • Disney (DIS) - Shares traded 6% higher following better-than-expected Q4 earnings but a slight sales miss. Analysts who responded to the earnings report were mostly positively.
  • Stamps.com (STMP) - Reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, better than the $0.72 estimate. Sales also beat. The company raised FY19 guidance. The stock was up nearly 20% ahead of the open.
  • AnaptysBio (ANAB) - Likely to be the largest decliner of Friday morning's pre-market session, shares were down more than 70% after the company said a trial for its atopic dermatitis treatment failed to met its primary endpoint.
  • Green Dot (GDOT) - Posted Q3 earnings which topped the analyst estimate but said FY19 operating sales guidance would be at the lower end of its previously-issued range. Shares were down 19%.
  • McDonald's (MCD) - A Longbow analyst upgraded the stock to a Buy recommendation Friday morning. The analyst suggested the company is still "in good hands" following departure of former CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Posted-In: Pre-Market Outlook

 

