10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Credit Suisse lowered Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) price target from $20 to $15. Pivotal Software shares closed at $14.88 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) price target from $244 to $260. Intuit shares closed at $278.74 on Friday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann cut the price target for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from $7 to $5. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $3.01 on Friday.
- Susquehanna lowered the price target for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $46 to $39. Foot Locker shares closed at $34.00 on Friday.
- Piper Jaffray cut the price target on Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from $57 to $38. Cree shares closed at $47.10 on Friday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $140 to $130. Xilinx shares closed at $100.97 on Friday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann lowered the price target for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: AXAS) from $2 to $1. Abraxas Petroleum shares closed at $0.50 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from $28 to $30. Red Robin shares closed at $34.90 on Friday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) from $35 to $22. Apache closed at $20.69 on Friday.
- Bank of America lowered Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) price target from $98 to $76. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $83.91 on Friday.
