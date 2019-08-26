Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 9:02am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse lowered Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) price target from $20 to $15. Pivotal Software shares closed at $14.88 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) price target from $244 to $260. Intuit shares closed at $278.74 on Friday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann cut the price target for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from $7 to $5. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $3.01 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna lowered the price target for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $46 to $39. Foot Locker shares closed at $34.00 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target on Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from $57 to $38. Cree shares closed at $47.10 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $140 to $130. Xilinx shares closed at $100.97 on Friday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann lowered the price target for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: AXAS) from $2 to $1. Abraxas Petroleum shares closed at $0.50 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from $28 to $30. Red Robin shares closed at $34.90 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) from $35 to $22. Apache closed at $20.69 on Friday.
  • Bank of America lowered Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) price target from $98 to $76. Ralph Lauren shares closed at $83.91 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPre-Market Outlook

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXAS + APA)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019
31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Don't Expect Central Bank Help For This Emerging Markets ETF