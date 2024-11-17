Musk Pushes Lutnick For Trump's Treasury Secretary

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 17, 2024 9:30 AM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk endorses Howard Lutnick for Treasury Secretary, signaling potential shake-up in Trump's economic team.
  • Lutnick's longstanding ties to Trump and fundraiser efforts contrast with Bessent's macro hedge fund expertise in the Treasury Secretary rac

Billionaire Elon Musk , a confidante of President-elect Donald Trump, has thrown his support behind Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, for treasury secretary.

What Happened: Musk believes that Lutnick could bring about significant change if chosen for the position. Although Trump has not yet officially named his choice, Lutnick and investor Scott Bessent are said to be the leading candidates.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk shared his opinion that Bessent would represent a “business-as-usual choice,” whereas Lutnick could instigate the change that conservatives are hoping for in Trump’s second term.

“Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another,” Musk stated.

The Treasury Secretary will have a pivotal role in the new administration, given the major economic challenges that played a part in Trump’s election win.

Despite low unemployment rates and economic growth, many Americans are discontented with high costs and perceived widespread inflation.

Lutnick, who has known Trump for many years, has organized fundraisers for the President-elect and served as a TV surrogate. Conversely, Bessent, the founder of macro hedge fund Key Square Group, was a principal economic advisor to Trump during his campaign.

Why It Matters: The selection of the Treasury Secretary is a critical decision for the incoming administration. The chosen candidate will be tasked with addressing the economic issues that have been a significant factor in Trump’s election.

The endorsement from Musk, a prominent figure in the business world, could potentially influence the final decision.

The contrasting backgrounds of Lutnick and Bessent highlight the different approaches that could be taken to address the economic challenges facing the country.

2024 electionDonald TrumpElon MuskHoward LutnickTreasury Secretary
