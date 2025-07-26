'She Just Does What She Wants With It': Disabled Man Says Mom Misused His SSI — Now He's Fighting For Control

A 27-year-old man with cerebral palsy is working to take control of his Supplemental Security Income payments after claiming his mother misused the benefits for years. In a recent Reddit post, he explained how he's trying to become his own representative payee so he can manage the money himself and build a better future.

SSI Payments and the Role of a Payee

The Social Security Administration provides SSI to individuals who are disabled and have limited income. When a recipient is considered unable to manage their benefits, the SSA appoints a representative payee — often a family member — to handle the money on their behalf. The payee is expected to use the funds for the recipient's housing, food, medical needs, and other essentials.

But according to this Reddit user, his mother has been receiving and spending his checks without ensuring the money went toward his care. "She just does what she wants with it," he wrote. He also said she lost or hid his Social Security card, making it harder for him to get an ID and regain control of his finances.

Moving Toward Independence

After an eviction earlier this year, the man began living with his uncle, who is now helping him get back on his feet. He recently fixed a name mismatch on his records — a first step toward obtaining proper ID and a replacement Social Security card.

He wants to become his own payee but isn’t sure what the process involves. "I'm in their face telling them that I'm 100% capable of managing my own money," he wrote, wondering whether SSA would require a doctor's statement or other evidence.

What It Takes To Become Your Own Payee

According to Disability Rights Washington, individuals can request a new capability determination at any time if there's reason to believe they are now capable of managing their benefits. The agency evaluates requests using legal, medical, and personal evidence.

To support a request, a beneficiary may want to gather:

A doctor's statement confirming their ability to manage money

Letters from people who can attest to their independence

Details about how they handle expenses, such as rent or groceries

If SSA determines that the individual is capable, the agency can remove the current payee and begin making payments directly to the beneficiary.

What To Do If a Payee Misuses Funds

If a representative payee uses SSI funds for personal expenses or doesn't provide for the beneficiary's basic needs, this can be considered misuse. The beneficiary — or anyone aware of the situation — can report it to the Social Security Office of the Inspector General.

While this Reddit user acknowledged others have suggested reporting his mother, he hesitates. "I don't want to see my own mother locked up," he wrote, pointing out that she still has other children in her care.

Support May Be Available

The user said he doesn't have access to a caseworker or social worker, but he may be able to get help through agencies like Disability Rights organizations or the Department of Human Services in his area. Others in the Reddit thread encouraged him to speak with a doctor or have his uncle apply to become the new payee if SSA does not approve direct payment.

SSA typically looks for the person who will best serve the beneficiary's interest — and that might not be the current payee.

Image: Shutterstock