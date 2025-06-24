She Thought Her SSI Ended At 18 — Now She's Worried Her Mom May Still Be Collecting It

A young woman recently shared her story on Reddit, saying she believed her Supplemental Security Income stopped when she turned 18 — but was shocked to learn that payments were still being deposited into a bank account associated with her mother. Now she's worried that this could lead to serious consequences, for both herself and her mom.

If you or someone you know receives SSI for a disability, this situation highlights why it’s important to stay informed about how benefits work after age 18 — and what to do if something doesn't seem right.

What Happens to SSI at Age 18?

SSI is a needs-based program for individuals with limited income who are blind, disabled, or over 65. When a child receives SSI due to a disability, eligibility is typically reviewed when they turn 18. At that point, Social Security uses adult disability criteria to determine whether the benefits should continue.

If benefits continue, they are paid directly to the adult or to a representative payee — someone who manages benefits on their behalf. But if a person stops receiving benefits, they should receive a notice by mail. In the Reddit case, the woman said her mom received such a letter when she turned 18, so she assumed payments had stopped.

Discovering Continued Payments

Later, she learned from the Social Security Administration that benefits were still being paid monthly — to a bank account at her mom's bank. It's unclear whether the payments were supposed to continue based on a qualifying disability, or if the SSA made an overpayment due to a clerical error or missing paperwork.

She said she didn't think her mom would lie, and also mentioned that her mom doesn't manage her finances closely because of stress and may not be aware of the additional payments. Regardless of the intention, if Social Security paid benefits in error, the SSA could try to recover that money.

What Happens If You're Overpaid?

According to the SSA, overpayments happen for various reasons — including failure to report changes, misunderstandings about eligibility, or delays in paperwork. If you receive money you weren't entitled to, Social Security may ask for it back. The amount and timeline can vary.

The SSA reviews overpayments on a case-by-case basis. You have the right to:

Appeal the overpayment if you think it's incorrect.

Request a waiver if the overpayment wasn't your fault and you can't afford to repay it.

Flexible payment plans are often available, sometimes as low as $10 per month.

Could Her Mom Get in Trouble?

The SSA may investigate if someone knowingly accepted or used benefits they weren't entitled to. In some cases, this could be considered fraud — but intent matters. If the mother was unaware or believed the benefits were legitimate, the situation might simply require correction and repayment.

The SSA typically works with families to resolve these matters, but waiting too long can complicate things. One commenter on the Reddit post noted that if the issue isn't resolved within 60 days, the agency could pursue action against both the daughter and the mother.

What To Do If You're in a Similar Situation

If you're over 18 and receive — or previously received — SSI for a disability, you should call Social Security directly to confirm the status of your benefits. If benefits are still being paid, ask:

Where the funds are going

If you are still eligible

What your options are if an overpayment occurred

Social Security will only speak directly to the adult beneficiary once they turn 18 — not their parents — so it's important to make the call yourself.

Mistakes can happen, but the sooner they're addressed, the more options you'll have to fix them.

