Redditor Gets A Surprise Letter From The SSA Months After Their Mother's Death — 'I'm Just Tired Of All The Death-Related Paperwork'

After losing a loved one, paperwork is often the last thing grieving families want to deal with. But for one Reddit user, a surprising letter from the Social Security Administration months after their mother's death brought more questions — and more forms.

Here's what happened, and what others in similar situations should know.

An Unexpected Letter From the SSA

In a recent post on the r/SocialSecurity subreddit, a user shared that their mother had passed away last summer. Months later, they received a letter from the SSA stating she "was due Social Security benefits at the time of her death." The agency requested that the person complete a form to help determine who should receive any funds still owed.

The Redditor was understandably frustrated. "If it’s just a few dollars I do not want to go to the trouble; I’m just tired of all the death-related paperwork," they wrote.

They asked the community for insight, hoping to avoid unnecessary forms unless the amount owed was substantial.

What Could the SSA Letter Be About?

According to the SSA, a beneficiary may be owed a payment or refund after death. This could include:

A partial monthly Social Security payment if the person died before the payment date

A Medicare premium refund if the deceased paid for coverage in advance

In most cases, if the SSA finds money is due, it will ask the family to complete Form SSA-1724. The completed form helps the agency identify the rightful recipient of any unpaid funds.

Who Can Receive the Funds?

The SSA uses a specific order to decide who may receive money owed to a deceased person. For Social Security payments, priority goes to:

A surviving spouse who lived with the deceased

Children entitled to benefits on the same record

Parents entitled to benefits on the same record

A surviving spouse not living with the deceased

Other children or parents

The legal representative of the estate

If the issue is a Medicare premium refund, the order changes slightly but still prioritizes the estate and close family members.

Others Share Their Experiences

Several Reddit users chimed in with their own stories. One mentioned receiving a similar form after their mother passed. "It wasn't that hard to fill out," they said, adding that the payment was worth several hundred dollars and ended up being split between siblings.

Another commenter pointed out that sometimes the SSA reclaims the final payment from the deceased person's bank, which could later be reissued once the rightful recipient is confirmed.

Others suggested that if the deceased may have been owed Windfall Elimination Provision funds or had specific benefit circumstances, that might trigger a follow-up from the SSA.

What To Do If You Get a Letter Like This

If you receive a letter stating that your deceased loved one may be due benefits, it's important to verify that the request is legitimate. The SSA's Form SSA-1724 is real, and additional details can be found on the agency's website. You can also call the SSA at 1-800-772-1213 with questions about the process.

Once completed, the form should be sent to your local Social Security office.

While it may feel like just one more piece of paperwork during an already stressful time, it could lead to funds your loved one earned but never received.

