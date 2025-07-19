Frugal Or Just Embarrassing? Homeowner Admits To Hiding Money-Saving Hacks From Guests

For many budget-conscious homeowners, frugality is a badge of honor. But when guests are on the way, that pride can give way to hesitation — especially if your cost-saving habits are unconventional.

One Reddit user recently posted to the r/Frugal forum asking: "Anyone else ‘frugal proof' their home before guests come over?"

The question sparked hundreds of replies, revealing a surprisingly common dilemma: when does frugality become too much for company?

Don't Miss:

Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.30/share

Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

Today's Best Finance Deals

Hiding the Hacks for the Sake of Guests

The original poster shared that they often hide their most noticeable money-saving tricks before hosting. That includes repurposed containers, DIY heating setups with blankets and space heaters, and a homemade bidet attachment.

"I love being frugal," the OP wrote, "but sometimes I don't feel like explaining why I have cut-up old t-shirts instead of paper towels."

Several commenters admitted to doing the same thing. One noted they bring out the “good toilet paper” for guests and stash the hoarded takeout containers they usually use for meal prep. Another said it's just like using fancy china or wine when company comes over — presenting a polished version of your home is normal.

Trending: This AI-Powered Trading Platform Has 5,000+ Users, 27 Pending Patents, and a $43.97M Valuation — You Can Become an Investor for Just $500.25

It's Not About Shame — It's About Hospitality

Not all who "frugal-proof" do so out of embarrassment. For many, it's about making guests feel comfortable. One user explained they adjust the thermostat, use paper towels even if they don't normally, and avoid commenting on guests' disposal habits.

"I don't expect people to embrace everything I do," they wrote. "I want my guests to be comfortable and feel welcome."

This sentiment was echoed by others who said it’s not about hiding frugality — just choosing what's appropriate for the occasion. As one commenter put it: "There’s a sweet spot between being comfortable with your choices and just making sure guests aren’t uncomfortable."

Frugality With Style and Purpose

Several Redditors chimed in to say frugal doesn't have to mean ugly — or awkward. Some described homes filled with secondhand finds that are actually high-quality and stylish. One said their homemade products look better in glass jars than store-bought plastic containers. Another uses cloth napkins made from an old duvet, which they claim are prettier than paper alternatives.

See Also: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

"I buy 90% of things used, but I am patient and will go without until I can get a deal on a high-quality item," one user explained.

Others were quick to draw a line between thoughtful frugality and habits that could feel off-putting. Using cut-up t-shirts instead of towels, for example, was seen by some as crossing into "odd" territory. The same went for a DIY bidet that might confuse guests or require a demonstration.

Embracing a Frugal Lifestyle — Proudly or Quietly

Some commenters fully embraced their thrifty ways without apology. One proudly quoted a family motto on their fridge: "Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without."

Another shared a touching story about giving away a restored $200 car to a young teen in a tough situation — proof that frugality, at its best, can empower others and build community.

For others, the goal is to make frugality look intentional and elegant. "My frugal things look nice," one user said. "Frugal does not have to equal cheap."

Bottom Line

Whether you choose to flaunt your frugal habits or tuck them away when guests arrive, you're not alone. There's no one-size-fits-all approach. For many, it's a balancing act between personal values and social norms — and finding that balance is part of the journey.

Read Next: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Image: Shutterstock