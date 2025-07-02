A Frugal Shopper Did A Cost Analysis Of Instacart Vs. In-Store Shopping. Here's How The Expenses Compare

A budget-conscious Reddit user in the r/Frugal subreddit recently shared a side-by-side cost analysis of buying groceries through Instacart CART versus shopping in person. It sparked a wide-ranging conversation about convenience, cost, and tipping culture that many like-minded shoppers chimed in on.

Paying For Convenience Adds Up Quickly

The original poster said they were feeling lazy and nearly placed an Instacart order. But curiosity kicked in. “I cancelled the order and went to the store (Wegmans) to buy the exact items,” they wrote. The result? The Instacart version would have cost $15.46 more for the same groceries.

That difference came from several sources: the fee, the delivery fee, the tip, and the per-item price increase, which also raises the tax. While some dismissed that increase as the cost of convenience, many commenters thought the markup was too steep. “Instacart marks up the prices majorly in my area. I’ve never even considered ordering from them,” one person wrote.

Others echoed similar concerns. One commenter said they stopped using Instacart after noticing that the substitutions and item quality weren't consistent with what they would choose themselves.

Disability, Illness And Transportation Make A Difference

Many Redditors said they rely on grocery delivery due to health issues, lack of a car, or extreme weather. “I’m disabled, and it can be really difficult to go grocery shopping sometimes,” one wrote. “It’s legitimately been so helpful while I try and get my health issues under control.”

Another said: “I do pet sitting but don’t own a car… Given that my apartment and job both charge for parking—combined about $2.2K a year—I’ve calculated I’m coming out ahead getting my groceries delivered.”

There was also a practical angle: avoiding impulse spending. “When I use a delivery service… I stick to my list and I can comparison shop better,” one user wrote. “Even though I pay a convenience fee for grocery delivery, my total spending has not increased.”

Tipping Sparked Heated Reactions

OP mentioned tipping $3 on the Instacart order, which many readers saw as too low: “If you're going to use a convenience service, you absolutely need to tip more.”

Several gig workers commented directly. “I obsess over picking good produce and make about $35 an hour,” one Instacart shopper wrote. Another added: “IC pay starts at $4 per order… We deal with lines, finding obscure products, our gas, time, and effort.”

However, as this is the frugal community, one person also wondered, “Do you tip the normal checkout person?”

Curbside Pickup: The Budget-Friendly Middle Ground?

One solution kept popping up: curbside pickup. It avoids delivery fees and tipping, but still saves time. As someone said, “It’s the best of both worlds.”

Some retailers like Kroger KR and Walmart WMT offer in-store prices for pickup, with people reporting they stick to their budgets better and avoid buying unnecessary extras.

And although Instacart and other delivery services can easily add 10% to 30% to your grocery bill. But for many, it's a worthwhile tradeoff.

Image: Shutterstock