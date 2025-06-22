Ramit Sethi Pushes Back On Frugal Habits With One Key Insight: 'Very Few People Talk About Increasing Your Earnings'

Receiving regular insights from personal finance experts can help you set long-term goals and adopt good money habits. However, most of the strategies revolve around saving money and ruthlessly cutting costs. That's why "I Will Teach You To Be Rich" author Ramit Sethi proposed a different path.

"Very few people talk about increasing your earnings," he said in a recent video about mastering your personal finances.

Sethi then shared the mentality you should have when thinking about your income and expenses, plus some strategies you can use to boost your earnings.

There Is No Limit To How Much You Can Earn

There are limits to how much you can reduce expenses. If you earn $5,000 per month, you cannot reduce expenses by more than $5,000 per month since you need housing, groceries, and other essentials. You can operate more efficiently to save money, but every penny-pincher always bumps into the necessities and gets stuck.

However, there is no limit to how much you can earn. Sethi explains that most people operate as if they have been given a fixed pie that dictates how much they earn. Since people are always taught to cut these expenses above all else, it's easy to view income as a ceiling instead of looking for ways to boost your income in a meaningful way.

Sethi says that an extra $500 per month can change most people's lives. He then upped the ante and asked how your life would change if you made an additional $5,000 per month. Having these thoughts can shift the conversation from relentlessly cutting costs to discovering better ways to make extra money.

Adopting An Abundance Mentality

Suppose you're thinking about going on a vacation. You have a destination in mind, and it may have been on your list for a few years. However, there's one problem: it's a very expensive trip.

People without an abundance mindset may wave off their bucket list item and say that they can't afford it. However, an abundance mindset can make that dream trip more attainable. Sethi says that if you want to travel to that major destination, look for ways to make more money.

Using a trip like that as your goal can inspire you to work harder and smarter as you look for ways to boost your earnings.

Develop Skills That Increase Your Earnings

Having the right mindset and focusing on boosting your income will lead to plenty of possibilities. You can invest more, save more, and spend more without feeling bad about yourself. However, you have to put your time into the right areas to get results.

Sethi suggested picking up a side hustle and learning career skills that can introduce new revenue streams. Job hopping is also a great solution, as you can get a higher salary this way than by waiting for a raise. However, Sethi mentions he knows someone who went from earning $45,000 per year to $90,000 per year while staying at the same company. Sethi credited this individual's ability to negotiate a higher salary as the reason for doubling their salary without switching jobs.

If you are motivated to earn money and prioritize income growth over cost cutting, you can give yourself more options in the future. It's still important to track your expenses and trim unnecessary costs, but if you focus on income growth, there's no limit to how much wealth you can accumulate.

