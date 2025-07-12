M&M, Skittles Maker Rejects RFK Jr.'s Call To Drop Synthetic Dyes — 'People Can Buy Alcohol And Cigarettes…But Colored Candy Is An Issue?'

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants synthetic food dyes out of the American food supply. But one of the nation's most recognizable candy giants — Mars, the maker of M&M's and Skittles — isn't playing along.

Mars confirmed it will continue using synthetic dyes in its candies, despite a previous 2016 pledge to remove all artificial colors from its entire portfolio of foods and snacks. In a statement to The New York Times, the company defended its decision, stating that its products remain "safe to enjoy and meet the high standards and applicable regulations set by food safety authorities around the world."

Don't Miss:

RFK Jr., meanwhile, is pushing for a nationwide ban on petroleum-based dyes, including Red 40, Yellow 5 and 6, and Blue 1 and 2 — all of which are common in children's snacks. The move is part of his broader "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, which targets food additives linked to health and behavioral concerns.

Today's Best Finance Deals

What's Behind the Ban?

Synthetic dyes have long been controversial. Several studies have raised concerns over possible links to hyperactivity, allergic reactions, and even cancer — especially in children.

According to a 2024 study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, 19% of packaged U.S. foods contained synthetic dyes. That number jumped to 28% in products marketed to children. Many of those same foods were also found to contain significantly higher sugar levels.

While federal regulators have yet to impose restrictions on these dyes, a growing number of states are stepping in. West Virginia has passed sweeping legislation banning seven dyes and two preservatives from school meals starting in 2025, with a broader food ban statewide by 2028. California will prohibit Red Dye No. 3 and several other additives starting in 2027. Utah, Virginia, and Texas have all adopted similar policies, ranging from outright bans to mandatory labeling.

Trending: BlackRock is calling 2025 the year of alternative assets. One firm from NYC has quietly built a group of 60,000+ investors who have all joined in on an alt asset class previously exclusive to billionaires like Bezos and Gates.

Mars Pushes Back

In comments made to the New York Post, the National Confectioners Association — which represents companies like Mars — defended the use of synthetic dyes and questioned why candy is being singled out.

"People can freely buy cannabis, THC products, alcohol, and cigarettes — but vibrantly colored candy is an issue? Give me a break," said NCA spokesperson Christopher Gindlesperger.

He argued that candy isn't deceptive. "People know that confectionery products are treats and that they contain sugar, food colors, and other FDA-approved ingredients, because candy is intrinsically transparent," he said.

Gindlesperger added that chocolate and candy have been safely enjoyed "for generations," and that the industry supports science-based evaluations of food additives to reduce consumer confusion and maintain trust.

As for switching to natural colors? Gindlesperger acknowledged that it's possible — but not easy. Natural alternatives are harder to source, more expensive, and could increase prices for consumers. "Companies need time to find alternatives," he told the Post.

See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

So Why Candy — and Not Cigarettes or Booze?

That's the question candy makers keep coming back to.

They argue that candy is being unfairly targeted in RFK Jr.'s crackdown, especially when far more harmful substances—like tobacco, alcohol, and even THC products—remain legal and widely available. Unlike those, they say, candy is clearly labeled, transparently marketed as a treat, and enjoyed in moderation by millions of people without controversy.

But RFK Jr.'s team sees it differently. The concern isn't just the color—it's the cumulative exposure. Artificial dyes are especially common in products aimed at children, and many of those same items are loaded with sugar. Bright packaging and vibrant colors may make candy look harmless, but for kids who consume it regularly, critics argue the long-term health effects can quietly stack up.

And while candy companies point to personal choice and moderation, some health experts say the issue runs deeper. According to Healthline, registered dietitian Cassie Bjork, founder of Healthy Simple Life, says sugar can light up the brain's reward system in ways similar to addictive drugs. "Sugar activates the opiate receptors in our brain and affects the reward center," she explained. That activation, she says, can lead to compulsive use "despite the negative consequences like weight gain, headaches, hormone imbalances, and more."

In that context, candy may not look so harmless after all. The argument isn't just about whether candy is as dangerous as cigarettes—but whether it's been given a pass for too long simply because it comes in a bright wrapper.

Read Next: Over the last five years, the price of gold has increased by approximately 83% — Investors like Bill O’Reilly and Rudy Giuliani are using this platform to create customized gold IRAs to help shield their savings from inflation and economic turbulence.

Image: Shutterstock