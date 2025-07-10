Intuit INTU has just acquired Relevvo, a small Seattle startup that built an AI platform designed to help business-to-business companies find and connect with high-intent buyers faster than traditional sales methods allow.

Relevvo said in the blog post announcing the acquisition that its technology will enhance Intuit's ability to serve mid-market customers with greater precision, speed, and insight by refining customer profiles and enabling personalized outreach at scale.

Relevvo CEO and co-founder Aashish Dhamdhere called the deal "an opportunity to apply our breakthrough innovation at scale," emphasizing how their platform was built to shift the outdated B2B sales model using modern, data-driven strategies.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

This Former Microsoft and Amperity Exec Just Scored a Big Win With a Tiny Team

Relevvo was founded in 2020 by Dhamdhere and Tushar Shanbhag, two longtime tech leaders with resumes that span major companies including Microsoft MSFT, Apptio, Cloudera, and VMware VMW, GeekWire reports. Before launching Relevvo, Dhamdhere held marketing leadership positions at Skilljar, Amperity, and LiquidPlanner, while Shanbhag worked at Arimo and was most recently a director of products at LinkedIn.

Relevvo was created in response to a clear breakdown in traditional B2B sales: teams were relying on outdated playbooks, mass outreach, and static signals that didn't reflect real buyer intent. With tighter budgets and smaller teams, the founders said they saw an urgent need for a smarter system; one that could help sellers cut through noise and engage the right accounts at the right moment using actionable context.

To solve that, the company built an AI-powered go-to-market platform that analyzes public data sources such as regulatory filings, industry news, and cybersecurity bulletins. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the software then identifies buying signals and recommends tailored messaging to improve engagement outcomes for B2B sellers.

Trending: BlackRock is calling 2025 the year of alternative assets. One firm from NYC has quietly built a group of 60,000+ investors who have all joined in on an alt asset class previously exclusive to billionaires like Bezos and Gates.

That capability attracted clients like Esper, FireMon, and iSpot, which used the platform to power targeted campaigns and connect more effectively with high-intent prospects. GeekWire reports that Relevvo's approach helped these companies modernize their marketing strategy and focus efforts on accounts that showed the strongest fit.

According to GeekWire, Relevvo raised a $1.5 million seed round in 2021 led by Founders' Co-op, with additional support from Precursor Ventures and several experienced angel investors.

Intuit Wants to Serve Mid-Market Businesses With Speed and Smarter Targeting

A spokesperson for Intuit confirmed to Puget Sound Business Journal that the company acquired Relevvo's technology and hired several team members, but did not purchase the company's operating business or existing customer contracts.

See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Relevvo had just nine employees listed on LinkedIn at the time of acquisition, but according to Puget Sound Business Journal, their impact was significant enough to attract the attention of a company that owns products like TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and Credit Karma.

"Relevvo's AI technology can refine ideal customer profiles, identify top accounts and generate personalized outreach at scale, with a level of precision and automation that is far ahead of the market. By combining Relevvo's breakthrough AI with rich customer data, we're unlocking a new way to engage mid-market businesses," Intuit senior vice president of Go-To-Market Technology & India Site Leader Saurabh Saxena said in Relevvo’s blog post.

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, Intuit posted $7.8 billion in revenue, up from $6.7 billion during the same period the year before.

Read Next: Over the last five years, the price of gold has increased by approximately 83% — Investors like Bill O’Reilly and Rudy Giuliani are using this platform to create customized gold IRAs to help shield their savings from inflation and economic turbulence.

Image: Shutterstock