This Dave Ramsey Caller Is Spending Half His $78,000 Income On Legal Fees For Custody Battles With Two Women He Got Pregnant In College

A recent caller to “The Ramsey Show” shared how ongoing custody disputes with two former partners are draining both his bank account and mental health. The man, Tanner, told hosts Jade Warshaw and Dave Ramsey that legal costs now consume half of every paycheck.

“It's kind of taken over half of every one of my paychecks,” he said. “I'm trying to find the balance between trying to do what’s right for my kids and be financially responsible at the same time.”

Fighting To See His Kids

Tanner, now 30, had a son with his ex-wife when he was 22 and still in college. Later, he had a daughter with a girlfriend before graduating, who left during the pregnancy and hasn't allowed him to meet the child.

Though Tanner had a 50/50 custody agreement for his son, he said he hasn't seen him in over a year. His ex-wife and the ex-girlfriend have since become friends and have made legal proceedings more difficult.

“I’ve never met my daughter… and my son I haven’t seen in over a year,” he said.

Warshaw asked if there were any legitimate reasons for the women to keep the children from him. Tanner said no, claiming he has no history of substance abuse or violence. He acknowledged that the second woman had made abuse allegations, which he denied.

Legal delays and complications have stretched the conflict for years. “I filed something immediately… we showed up to a hearing in May of last year,” Tanner explained. “It was 5:30 and the judge said, ‘Y'all go home, we'll schedule for another date.'”

To make matters worse, his attorney died last year.

Ramsey’s Take

Ramsey came out swinging. He told Tanner the system had failed him, and his passive legal approach wasn't working.

“You need to get a lawyer that is much smarter and much meaner than the lawyer that you’ve had,” Ramsey said. “It’s way past time playing nice here.”

He urged Tanner to go on the offensive: file multiple motions, pressure the courts, and create enough legal action to force progress.

“Sometimes the best defense is a good offense,” Ramsey said. “I want an attorney who’s filing like seven motions every morning just to piss everybody off, including the judge.”

Ramsey acknowledged how overwhelming the situation had become.

“You’re burning all your calories on these issues,” he said. “You’re getting the runaround rather than giving the runaround.”

In closing, Ramsey gave Tanner two options: hire an aggressive attorney and fight hard, or walk away and face the consequences later. Either way, he warned, the legal system is unforgiving.

“It sucks and it will drain you dry,” Ramsey said.

Image: Shutterstock