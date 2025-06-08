'Lock Arms and Write a Pledge in Blood': Dave Ramsey Scolds Broke Couple for Blowing $30K on Solar Panels — 'You're So Freaking Chaotic'

If you've ever made one well-meaning money decision that spiraled into five bad ones, Jessica from Dallas knows exactly how you feel.

She and her husband bought a house three years ago, then decided to tack on $30,000 worth of solar panels. "We do not make but maybe $3,100 a month after child support," Jessica told Dave Ramsey during a call to "The Ramsey Show."

Desperate for advice she explained, "We do not know which way is up. We do not know how to make ends meet."

Don't Miss:

Ramsey, never one to tiptoe around financial disaster, didn't hold back.

"You guys have to lock arms and write down a pledge in blood that says, ‘I'm going to quit buying crap I can't afford,'" he said. "Solar panels, renovations, anything ever — unless I can pay cash for it, I'm never buying it again."

Jessica agreed. "You're right," she said.

They owe $30,000 on the solar panels, $15,000 on credit cards, and $197,000 on the house — but with an estimated home value of $300,000, they're sitting on $100,000 in equity. It's a lifeline. But they're sinking fast, renting a third car, stretched thin by home costs, renovations, and trying to make $3,100 last a month.

Trending: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Ramsey gave it to them straight:

"Give that car back today. I'm not kidding," he said. "That was not a joke."

Today's Best Finance Deals

"Everything's just kind of been happening to y'all," he added. "We're going to turn this around. You're going to start happening to it."

His plan? Budget ruthlessly. Sell the car. Cancel anything that isn't essential. Boost their income. And only if all of that fails — sell the house and hit reset.

"If none of that works, just sell the house," Ramsey said. "It clears everything. You're 100% debt-free. Get you a little rental, you and your little three-year-old, and restart fresh."

Jessica admitted the idea of selling had already crossed her mind. But Ramsey made clear that it's not the first move — it's the fallback. The real fix starts with discipline and a plan.

He's enrolling them in Financial Peace University, giving them EveryDollar budgeting access, and sending Ken Coleman's book, "From Paycheck to Purpose," to help boost their earning potential. But that only works if they change their mindset.

"You have absolutely no idea where what little money is coming in is going," he said. "You're so freaking chaotic and out of control."

See Also: Be part of the next med-tech breakthrough for only $350 — 500+ surgeries already done with nView's AI system.

The real takeaway? Getting out of debt isn't just about math — it's about control. Clarity. Willpower.

"Swallow your worst-case scenario," Ramsey told her. "Emotionally accept it. Once you've done that, everything else is up from there."

Their story isn't all that rare. According to Clarify Capital's recent study of 1,000 Americans, 38% say overspending has cost them an average of $63,000 in lost net worth. One in eight admit to blowing $5,000 or more in a single day, while 1 in 10 Gen Zers confess to recurring $800 splurges. And for many, the consequences linger — more than half say financial regret triggers anxiety, and a third admit they feel hopeless when thinking about money.

When everything feels like it's crashing down — from solar panels to credit card bills — the way out isn't more money. It's control, clarity, and the courage to face the worst… and then fight your way back up.

Read Next: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Image: Shutterstock