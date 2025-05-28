64-Year-Old Retiree Is Expecting a Baby, Can't Work, And Has No Money — Dave Ramsey Admits: 'There's Not a Good Answer To That Bad Situation'

You might think you misread that headline. A 64-year-old retiree? Pregnant wife? No job, declining health, and a mortgage still hanging overhead? It sounds like the setup to a financial horror story—or maybe the world's most uncomfortable rom-com. But for one man who recently called into "The Ramsey Show," it's real life.

And it's complicated.

"I recently retired," the caller explained, "had a medical condition that forced me to retire, had to take a cut in pay… I owe $90,000 on a $240,000 house." So far, tough, but manageable. But then he drops the twist: "Now… she's pregnant."

Yes, she being his 37-year-old wife. And yes, they're expecting a baby. While she's been helping care for him through a rare muscle condition, she's now the one needing support. With her pregnancy progressing, he's considering relocating to California where her family can help out.

"I'm kind of stuck here," he tells Dave Ramsey. "If she goes out there, who's going to help me?"

Ramsey, audibly surprised but empathetic, cuts to the core of the issue: "You have a baby on the way?" The caller confirms. "Okay. How old is your wife?" "Thirty-seven," he replies. "Cool," Ramsey says, letting that sink in.

Then comes the punch of reality. "Your income was just cut, your health is failing, and you have a brand new baby on the way. Probably the California real estate market is not going to be friendly to you, my friend."

Ramsey wasn't trying to be harsh—he was trying to be honest. "I'd be getting my Kansas on," he said. "Or West Texas. Someplace that's affordable."

But the deeper problem wasn't just the zip code—it was the whole situation. The caller wanted to know if he should sell the house, move now, or wait. Ramsey wished there were a tidy answer.

"I'm sorry," he said gently. "I wish I had a magic wand that could make all this go away. And I don't."

"There's not a good answer to that bad situation," he admitted. "There's just some answers… We can kind of walk with you and think with you while you're facing these things."

Ramsey encouraged the man to focus on realistic options—markets he can afford, support he can actually count on, and a plan that doesn't leave him more vulnerable.

Because when you're 64, your health is fragile, and you've got a newborn on the way, wishful thinking isn't enough.

But specific help? That might be. "You might get more help if you're specific," co-host Dr. John Delony added. "Be direct. Say: ‘I need a ride to the doctor tomorrow at 7.' That's the kind of ask people can respond to."

The moral of the story? Life doesn't always follow a traditional timeline. And sometimes the only thing more surprising than the situation is just how human—and honest—Ramsey can be when there's no perfect financial formula to fix it.

